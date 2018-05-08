The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will induct former head coach Tony Dungy into its Ring of Honor this season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, Dungy will be the 12th addition with a ceremony to be held during Monday Night Football on September 24 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dungy amassed a 54-42 record with the Bucs over six seasons, leading the team to the playoffs on four occasions. In 1997, the Bucs posted a 10-6 record, the team's first winning record since 1982. His .563 winning percentage is the highest in club history. Dungy's impact was seen in the club winning Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, a year after his exit.

"Tony Dungy’s impact on the Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay community is not measured in terms of wins and losses," club co-chairman Brian Glazer said in a statement. "Tony transformed our entire organization and established a winning culture that set the foundation for the most successful era in our franchise’s history. Through his exceptional leadership, Tony set a new benchmark for excellence on and off the field that we still strive to achieve to this day."

After leaving Tampa Bay, Dungy served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for seven seasons, leading the club to a Super Bowl title in 2007.

"I will always be grateful to the Glazer family for giving me my first opportunity to coach a team,” Dungy said in a statement. “It was an awesome time for me and my family as we encountered so many special players, staff members, and fans. This induction into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor puts a bow on all those great memories.”

Dungy joins the likes of Jon Gruden, John Lynch, Doug Williams and Derrick Brooks in the Ring of Honor.