Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: #AZCardinals star S Budda Baker has requested a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023

The 27-year-old was drafted in the second round (36th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. A product of the University of Washington, Baker has played six seasons with the Cardinals (2017-22), earning five Pro-Bowl honours in that time, including one in his rookie season when he amassed 74 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack,

In 2019, the Bellevue, Wash., native led the NFL in solo tackles with 104.

In 93 NFL games, Baker has recorded 650 combined tackles, seven interceptions and 7.5 sacks,.

Baker signed a four-year, $59M extension with the Cardinals in 2020.