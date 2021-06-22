1h ago
Bills sign Canadian DT Ankou
The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday the team has signed Canadian defensive tackle Eli Ankou. The 27-year-old Ankou has previously suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.
TSN.ca Staff
Allen believes the Bills improvement starts with him
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday the team has signed Canadian defensive tackle Eli Ankou.
The 27-year-old Ankou has previously suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.
The Ottawa native has recorded 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 27 career games with two starts.