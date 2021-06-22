Up Next

Up Next

Allen believes the Bills improvement starts with him

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday the team has signed Canadian defensive tackle Eli Ankou.

Signed: DT Eli Ankou & DT Nazair Jones



Placed on IR: DE Bryan Cox Jr. (Achilles) pic.twitter.com/56r3yyjvyM — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) June 22, 2021

The 27-year-old Ankou has previously suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

The Ottawa native has recorded 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 27 career games with two starts.