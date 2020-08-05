Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said Wednesday he's "still undecided" on playing the 2020 season.

Speaking on a team Zoom call, White said he would wait until Thursday's deadline to make a decision.

"At the end of the day, like no matter what, my family is going to come first, no matter what's going on and how big of a season," White said.

"At the end of the day, like no matter what, my family is going to come first, no matter what's going on and how big of a season" pic.twitter.com/TZU90n6j4W — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 5, 2020

White, a First-team All-Pro selection last season, has started every game he's appeared in and missed only one game in three seasons with the Bills.

Selected 27th overall in 2017 out of LSU, the 25-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season after recording a career-high six interceptions.

The NFL has set an opt-out deadline for Thursday.

More details to follow.