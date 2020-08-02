What's next for Stafford after being placed on COVID-19 list?

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on a Zoom call Sunday that cornerback EJ Gains is opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

Gains has bounced around the league quite a bit the past few seasons and did not appear in an NFL game last year.

The 28-year-old last appeared in a game with the Cleveland Browns during the 2018 season. The year before, he started 11 games for the Bills and picked up one interception while adding 59 tackles.

He was selected by the Rams franchise in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Missouri.