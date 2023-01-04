We got some positive steps in the right direction: Hamlin's friend shares promising update

Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU in critical condition but has shown signs of improvement over the past day, the Buffalo Bills said in an update Wednesday.

The team added Hamlin is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.



He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

The second-year safety suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills’ Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The game was eventually postponed.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Hamlin attempted to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whose shoulder drove into Hamlin’s chest, near midfield.

Hamlin went to ground as the play ended and got back up, but then immediately collapsed. Training staff then rushed onto the field to administer care, including CPR.

Hamlin was eventually placed in an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at around 9:25 p.m. ET, where he remains now.