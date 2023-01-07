Less than a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin took to social media on Saturday to thank everyone who has supported him, another encouraging sign as the Buffalo Bills safety continues to recover in hospital.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much," Hamlin wrote on Instagram. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. .. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! 🫶🏾3️⃣ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 7, 2023

Earlier Saturday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center released a statement, saying that the 24-year-old remains in critical condition, but is still breathing on his own and that his "neurological function is excellent."

Hamlin spoke to his teammates for the first time on Friday via FaceTime, an uplifting moment for a distraught Bills team and the entire NFL community.

The scary incident occurred in the opening quarter of Monday Night Football when Hamlin collapsed to the ground after making a tackle.