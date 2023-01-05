In an update on the condition of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that the 24-year-old safety has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours at the University of Cincinnati Health Center.

Hamlin has been hospitalized since going into cardiac arrest during the team's game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the release stated. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

A decision on whether or not the game that was abandoned after Hamlin fell ill will be resumed or not has yet to be made by the NFL.

A native of McKees Rocks, PA, Hamlin was in his second NFL season out of Pittsburgh.