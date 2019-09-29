Must See: Patriots block Bills punt for second TD in just over a minute

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore became the fourth player to reach 15,000 yard rushing.

He did it with a 41-yard run up the middle late in the second quarter of Buffalo's home game against New England on Sunday. The 15th-year player entered the game needing 88 yards to reach the milestone, and hit 15,000 exactly with his run.

Gore is the Bills starter after signing with the team in free agency.