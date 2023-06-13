The Buffalo Bills' mandatory June mini-camp has opened, but there is one glaring absence.

Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not in attendance and while head coach Sean McDermott says he won't go into detail, he's "very concerned" about the three-time Pro Bowler's absence.

Diggs, 29, has spent the past three seasons with the Bills following a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

He appeared in 16 games last season, recording 1,429 yards on 108 receptions and 11 touchdowns. It was Diggs' fifth-straight season of at least 1,000 yards receiving.

The Maryland product's cryptic use of social media in the past has hinted at potential unhappiness with the Bills, but the Gaithersburg, MD native has never publicly said as such.

Bills mini-camp is set to continue through Thursday.