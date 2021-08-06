Josh Allen has his extension.

The Buffalo Bills have locked up their franchise quarterback to a six-year extension, the club announced on Friday.

Compensation update on Josh Allen new deal that @mortreport reported on: it’s a six-year deal worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/KXcgliKYAI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $258 million, with $158 million guaranteed.

Originally taken with the sixth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wyoming, Allen broke out last season, his third in the NFL, and emerged as one of the league's top pivots.

In 16 games last season, Allen threw for 4,544 yards on 396-for-572 passing with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Among the league's most mobile quarterbacks, the 25-year-old Allen also rushed for 421 yards with an additional eight touchdowns. Allen also recorded a receiving touchdown on a gadget play.

With Allen, the Bills reached the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 last year. The team also claimed its first AFC East title since 1995 and reached its first AFC Championship game in 27 years last season.

The Bills' 2021 season gets underway on Sept. 12 with a visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers.