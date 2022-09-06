The opening game of any season begets anticipation. But Thursday’s 2022 opener is more than football fans’ the NFL is back moment. It’s a primetime showdown of two serious Super Bowl contenders.

According to Football Power Index – a metric that measures a team’s true strength on net points scale – the Bills (13.3 per cent) and Rams (12.8 per cent) have the highest chances to reach the Super Bowl this season.

The defending-champion Rams will look to be the first team to repeat as champs since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots and in doing so would break the longest stretch without a repeat champion in league history. The Bills, on the other hand, are looking to finally break through and win their first Lombardi Trophy after losing four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993. With Josh Allen considered one of the favourites to win the MVP award and the rest of the roster as well-rounded as any team, expectations are sky-high in western New York.

Here are some numbers to be aware of ahead of Thursday’s opener.

Past openers

Reigning champions are 14-2 playing in Thursday season openers since 2004. The last team to lose was the 2017 Patriots and that team still made it back to the Super Bowl. L.A. is 5-0 in season openers under head coach Sean McVay and owns the second longest active streak in opener wins behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won seven straight dating back to 2015.

Buffalo’s last three wins in season openers came against the New York Jets with the Bills having lost three straight to other opponents. Last season, the Bills fell 23-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, though they did go on to win their next four.

Currently, the Rams (+116) are slight underdogs for this week’s matchup according to FanDuel. They’re set to become the fifth home underdog reigning champion in their season opener and first since the 2018 Philadelphia Eagles, who ended up beating the Atlanta Falcons 18-12.

Allen vs. zone coverage

The Rams used zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the league last season (68 per cent) according to ESPN Metrics/NFL Next Gen Stats. That could play well come Thursday.

Allen struggled against the zone in 2021, finishing in the bottom half in quarterback rating (50.2, 17th) completion percentage (68 per cent, 28th) and yards per attempt (7.1, 20th).

Allen's Problems with Zone Coverage Stat Stat Value Rank QBR 50.2 17 Completion % 68 28 YPA 7.1 20

In Allen’s only career meeting against Los Angeles, he led the Bills to a 35-23 victory with 311 yards passing and five total touchdowns.

Stafford under pressure

Just as Allen had has his struggles against zone, Stafford has seen some challenges under pressure. When facing a standard pass rush, the 2009 first overall pick was 24th in QB rating (7.7), 25th in completion percentage (42 per cent) and tied for the most interceptions with six.

Unlike Allen, Stafford has never been much of a rusher and managed a total of just 43 yards on the ground last season. That isn’t likely to increase much at the age of 34.

On the flip side, the Bills excel at turning up the pressure. Buffalo led the NFL in pressure percentage (30 per cent) when not blitzing, meaning their pass rushers have found a way to get to the opposing quarterback and still have enough players dropping back in coverage. They’ve got some extra help this season as Von Miller joins Buffalo’s pass rush after winning a ring with the Rams last season. It was the second of his career after winning a title with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Kings of crunch time

Both quarterbacks took their performance to another level last season in the fourth quarter. Stafford threw 12 touchdowns compared to Allen’s 10 with neither throwing a single interception. According to Elias, those are the two highest TD totals without a pick in the fourth quarter over the last 40 seasons. In the 2012 season, Peyton Manning threw nine winning time TDs with no interceptions.

In addition, Stafford (72 per cent) and Allen (71 per cent) had the two highest completion percentages in the fourth quarter last season. Stafford also led the league with a fourth quarter QBR of 85.

*Stats courtesy of TSN Research