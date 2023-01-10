The Buffalo Bills got great news off the field on Monday when it was announced that safety Damar Hamlin left the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returned to the Buffalo Area to continue his recovery.

He was listed in stable condition at Buffalo General Medical Center and Dr. William Knight, one of his doctors in Cincinnati, said Hamlin is doing well and beginning the next stage of his recovery.

After their win over the New England Patriots on Sunday to close out the season, star cornerback Tre’Davious White was asked about the mental toll the events of the past week has taken on the Bills.

“Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did it,” he said.

With Hamlin on the road to recovery, the Bills get the playoff portion of their Super Bowl push started Sunday as they host the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round.

If the Bills are going to advance deep into the playoffs like they expect to, much of that is going to fall to star quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year pivot is 3-3 in his playoff career but has been one of the most productive postseason QBs ever, owning the best touchdown-to-interception ratio (14-1) of any QB with at least 150 pass attempts. He also ranks sixth in touchdown percentage (6.1) and is seventh in pass yards per game (286).

Allen had four TDs and zero picks in both of Buffalo’s two playoff games last year, joining Joe Montana and Kurt Warner – who have two apiece – as the only quarterbacks to tally multiple games with four passing touchdowns and no INTs. Allen is also one of five players to have a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the postseason.

The Bills’ offence was one of the league’s best at home this season, ranking second in points per game, first in offensive efficiency and first in quarterback rating. On the flip side, the Dolphins’ defence did not travel well in 2022, sitting last in points per game, 30th in defensive efficiency and last in quarterback rating against.

Speaking of quarterbacks, the position itself is a major question mark for the Dolphins this week. All three of Miami’s active roster QBs are dealing with injuries and who starts Sunday is very much up in the air.

Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol for the third time this season and has not yet been cleared to resume football activities. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a dislocated pinky finger and third-stringer Skylar Thompson is battling “bumps and bruises” according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Still, after beating the New York Jets in a must-win game last week, Miami believes in their ability to adjust with whoever is in the lineup.

“There will be some question marks,” McDaniel said, “but fortunately this team has proven not to blink in any sort of question marks either way. We have guys that we really believe in, and we’ll go with the healthiest group up to Buffalo and play a very good football team.”