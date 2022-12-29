The Buffalo Bills could receive a major boost to the offensive line ahead of their heavyweight clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Pro Bowl centre Mitch Morse had cleared concussion protocol and will practice later on Thursday.

Morse, 30, left injured midway through the team's 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17 and did not play in the team's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The concussion incurred against the Dolphins was the sixth documented one of Morse's eight-year career.

McDermott also announced the team was opening the 21-day practice window for cornerback Christian Benford. The rookie out of Villanova picked up an oblique injury during a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24 and has not appeared since.

The meeting between the Bills and Bengals is a game between two of the hottest teams in the NFL and will go a long way in determining playoff seeding. The Bills (12-3), winners of six straight games, have already locked up the AFC East and currently hold the top seed in the AFC by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. Victors of seven straight and having already clinched a playoff spot, the Bengals (11-4) would lock up the AFC North with a win over the Bills and overtake Buffalo for the top seed in the conference.

Having defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Dec. 4, the Bengals would also hold the tiebreak over Kansas City.