During a media availability on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott had nothing but praise for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, but doesn't expect him back in Orchard Park for 2022.

The 27-year-old Trubisky signed a one-year deal last offseason to serve as backup to Josh Allen.

Sean McDermott calls Mitch Trubisky a "class act," says he's really enjoyed his time with him. Said he handled his situation in Buffalo as good as anyone could. "It's unrealistic to think we could have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family." — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 1, 2022

"It's unrealistic to think we could have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family," McDermott said.

The second overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, Trubisky spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, but never met the lofty expectations the team had envisioned when trading up to draft him.

Trubisky featured in six games for the Bills last season, but played very little. He threw for 43 yards on six-for-eight passing with an interception and rushed for a touchdown.

The legal tampering period for NFL free agency opens on Mar. 14.