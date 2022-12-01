The Buffalo Bill announced Thursday that pass rusher Von Miller has been placed on Injured Reserve and will be out at least the next four weeks.

Miller said Tuesday night on his podcast that he suffered some lateral meniscus damage to his knee. Speaking on the injury for the first time since it happened during Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day game, Miller said on "The VonCast" that he did not tear his ACL and that the injury could have been better and could have been worse.

Miller's injury -- to the same right knee in which he suffered a torn ACL in 2013 -- occurred with less than three minutes remaining in the first half against the Detroit Lions when he appeared to get rolled up on. He quickly went to a knee and spent a couple of minutes talking to trainers on the field. He spent several minutes in the medical tent on the sideline before being carted to the locker room.

Miller ranks third in the NFL in quarterback pressures (38) behind Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (46) and Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (36). No other Bills player has more than 12 pressures, with Miller's 216 pressure gap the largest in the NFL this season. Miller leads the Bills in sacks (eight), pass rush win rate (23.7%) and pressure percentage (14.6%).