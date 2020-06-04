Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm apologized on Thursday for text messages that were posted online where he said only "elite white people" should own guns.

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words "elite white people" in a text message conversation," Fromm said in a message on social media. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an "elite white person," as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment."

The Bills also issued a statement on Fromm's comments Thursday.

"Earlier today, we became aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019. He was wrong and admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange. He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

Fromm added that he addressed his teammates and coaches about the situation in a team meeting on Thursday.

When asked in a text conversation if his views have changed on guns, Fromm said in part, "Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

Fromm was drafted by the Bills out of Georgia in the fifth round this year.