The Buffalo Bills brought back a familiar face on Monday, announcing the signing of linebacker A.J. Klein to a one-year deal.

Klein, 31, appeared in six games last season for the Bills in his second stint with the team.

A native of Appleton, WI, Klein played in a combined 10 games for three teams in 2022, also suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears. For the season, Klein started two games and made 16 tackles.

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa State in 2013, Klein spent the first four seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent ahead of 2017. Following three years with the Saints, he joined the Bills in 2020 and spent two years with the team before being released in March of 2022.

In 144 games over 10 seasons, Klein has recorded 465 tackles, four interceptions including a pick-six and 15.5 sacks.