Bills riding emotional roller coaster into NFL postseason As TSN's Dave Naylor writes, it's hard not to see this club as a team of destiny, penning a story that can be appreciated by both fans and non-fans alike.

Dave Naylor TSN Football Insider Follow| Archive

There have been some great moments in more than six decades of Buffalo Bills football history.

But none quite compare to the one that occurred just after 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, the first Buffalo football played following last Monday night’s frightening event in Cincinnati when Bills safety Damar Hamlin was carted off the field in an ambulance after going into cardiac arrest.

Fast forward to Sunday afternoon’s event in Buffalo, where the Bills were hosting the New England Patriots in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The period of time that elapsed between those two events ran the gamut of fear, worry, hope, relief and, finally, joy for everyone, up until Hamlin gradually awoke from sedation in a Cincinnati hospital Thursday morning, and was able to communicate with teammates via text and FaceTime and with the rest of the world via Twitter.

Given the critical state of his health only days earlier – Hamlin’s breathing was restored while he was on the field via CPR and the use of a defibrillator before being taken to hospital – it was an emotional atmosphere at Highmark Stadium from the time the parking lots opened Sunday morning, with expressions of love displayed throughout the famous tailgate yards, on banners and signs, on clothes and on faces.

And then the game began.

When the Patriots sent the opening kickoff towards returner Nyheim Hines, everyone waited with bated breath to see what kind of team would emerge on this final Sunday of the NFL regular season, given all that had taken place in the last six days.

They didn’t have to wait long.

Kickoff return touchdowns are rare in the NFL, their numbers having plunged since the league moved the kickoff from the 30- to the 35-yard line, making touchbacks almost a standard in ideal conditions.

But the conditions in January in Western New York are far from ideal. And so the ball landed in Hines’ hands and he took off up the field, headed toward the right sideline as he neared top speed.

When he got an angle and accelerated past the last New England tackler into open space, it is was enough to make believers become devout, and atheists to give it another thought.

It’s not often you watch a football play you know will be talked about for decades, even as it was occurring. But this was one of those iconic moments.

Pandemonium ensued as Hamlin took to Twitter from his hospital bed with “OMFG!!!”, which kind of captured it all.



Naylor describes 'absolute pandemonium' in Buffalo after Hines' opening kickoff TD Buffalo's first time touching the football since Damar Hamlin's injury turned into six points, as Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff all the way back for a touchdown in a storybook start to the team's win over the Patriots. Dave Naylor has more on the incredible moment and what the Bills can take away from the win.

The only thing that could have outdone that moment was an encore, which occurred in response to the Patriots taking their first lead of the game, 17-14 during the third quarter, with Hines becoming the first player in more than a decade to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game.

There were only six kickoffs returned for scores this entire NFL season. Hines, who wasn’t a Bill until a Nov. 1 trade from Indianapolis brought him to Buffalo, had a third of them within about two hours, doing what no Bill had ever done before.

Those 14 points were the difference in an imperfectly played game by the home team that managed to put the Patriots away by a 35-23 score, thus eliminating the Bills’ longtime rivals from playoff contention and clicking the AFC’s second playoff seed, thus ensuring themselves of as many as two home playoff games.

Sunday’s victory brought an emotional end to a rollercoaster regular season in Buffalo, and catharsis for all that people in that community experienced in 2022.

First, there was the racially motivated grocery store mass shooting in May, resulting in the death of 10 innocent Black people. Then came the extreme winter weather event in November that forced the NFL to move the Bills’ Week 11 home game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit and a much deadlier storm in December that killed more than three dozen people.

The Hamlin story fell in line with that because it was never a football story to those in Buffalo. It was about a 24-year-old man, one of their guys, who’d nearly had his life taken away in an instant.

The final few minutes of Sunday’s game felt unlike any other, as if the resiliency of the players and fans had been rewarded with a day none of them would ever forget. If life is about surviving the lows to be able to experience the highs, then this was life at its finest.

The Bills will take to the field again this Sunday at 1 p.m. to face the Miami Dolphins in their AFC wild-card game. The Dolphins are a team that has limped into the postseason, needing a narrow win over the New York Jets, led by their third-string quarterback, on the final day of the season.

As for the Bills, it’s hard not to see this club as a team of destiny, writing a story that can be appreciated by both fans and non-fans alike.

A win on Sunday or any other day isn’t going to change the outcome for Damar Hamlin. His immediate and long-term future is in the hands of medical professionals, as it should be.

But you can bet that every Buffalo playoff win from here on will be celebrated on two fronts, firstly for bringing this franchise another step closer to an elusive Super Bowl, and secondly being a testament to what the players and fans of this team have been able to endure during the last year just to get here.