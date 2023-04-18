Damar Hamlin's return to the football field is one step closer.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beale revealed Tuesday that after meeting with specialists last week, the 25-year-old safety has been given the go ahead to resume full activity and has begun workouts with teammates.

Brandon Beane said that safety Damar Hamlin saw his last specialist on Friday and that all of the specialists have been in agreement that he is cleared to resume full activity.



"He is fully cleared," Beane said. "He's here [in Buffalo]...and he's in a great headspace to make his return."

Hamlin underwent cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during the team's Week 17 Monday Night Football game with the Cincinnati Bengals after colliding with wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR and defibrillated on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati where he was intubated. By Jan. 6, Hamlin was able to breathe on his own and he was discharged on Jan. 9 so he could return to Buffalo and continue his recovery there. He was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11.

A sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2021, Hamlin has appeared in 29 games over two NFL seasons.

He has registered 93 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.