The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of Cole Beasley from the practice squad, making him available for the playoffs.

In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Justin Murray.

We've signed WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad and released OL Justin Murray. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O4J3k8YFfi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2023

A veteran wide receiver out of SMU, Beasley had been active for two games for the Bills this season, recording two receptions for 18 yards. The 33-year-old native of Houston had previously announced his retirement after departing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, having appeared in two games for the team.

Beasley is in his 11th season and fourth with the Bills, having spent the previous seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. His most productive season as a pro came with the Bills in 2020 when he hauled in 82 receptions for 967 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills host AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in the wild-card round.