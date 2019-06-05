1h ago
Bills sign DT Walton, TE Becker
The Canadian Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive tackle L.T. Walton and tight end Nate Becker.
The signings were announced Wednesday, and come a little under a week before the team holds a three-day mandatory minicamp.
Walton, who goes by the first name Leterrius, spent the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had two sacks working mostly in a backup role in 36 games.
Becker is an undrafted rookie who joins Buffalo a month after being released by the Detroit Lions.
The Bills freed up roster spots by releasing defensive tackle Quindarius Thagard and tight end Moral Stephens.
