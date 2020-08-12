The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that the team had signed head coach Sean McDermott to a multi-year contract extension.

"Sean's leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners," owner Kim Pegula said in a statement. "He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean's attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come."

McDermott, 46, is heading into his fourth year at the helm of the Bills, posting a 25-23 record over the three seasons. The native of Omaha, NE helped the Bills break an NFL-worst 18-year playoff drought in 2017 and led the team to 10 wins for the first time since 1999 in 2019.

Prior to joining the Bills in 2017, McDermott spent six seasons as defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers.

He broke into the NFL in 2001 as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.