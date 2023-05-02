The Buffalo Bills added some veteran help to their defensive line on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team has signed nose tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal.

The #Bills are signing former #Seahawks nose tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal, per sources.



One of the top free agents still available, Ford turned down more money elsewhere to try to win a ring in Buffalo. A big (literally) post-draft addition for Sean McDermott’s defense. pic.twitter.com/fTAgyLf80s — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2023

Ford appeared in 17 games last season, recording 35 tackles, two deflected passes and 3.0 sacks.

Pelissero notes that the 27-year-old Ford turned down more money elsewhere to sign with the Bills.

A native of Hilton Head, SC, Ford had spent the duration of his five-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Texas.

For his career, Ford has 181 tackles, a forced fumble and 7.5 sacks in 76 games.