Report: Bills add DT Ford on one-year deal
Poona Ford - Getty Images
Published
The Buffalo Bills added some veteran help to their defensive line on Tuesday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team has signed nose tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal.
Ford appeared in 17 games last season, recording 35 tackles, two deflected passes and 3.0 sacks.
Pelissero notes that the 27-year-old Ford turned down more money elsewhere to sign with the Bills.
A native of Hilton Head, SC, Ford had spent the duration of his five-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Texas.
For his career, Ford has 181 tackles, a forced fumble and 7.5 sacks in 76 games.