Matt Breida is staying in the AFC East.

The former Miami Dolphins running back has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The 26-year-old Breida, who missed time on the COVID list, appeared in 12 games for the Dolphins in 2020, rushing for 254 yards on 59 carries.

A product of Georgia Southern, Breida spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers after signing him as an undrafted free agent.

His best season offensively came in 2018 when he carried the ball 153 times for 814 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two receiving TDs that season.

A native of Brandon, FL, Breida joins a Buffalo backfield that already features Zack Moss, Devin Singletary, Taiwan Jones, Christian Wade and Antonio Gibson.