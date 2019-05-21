ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft is out indefinitely with a broken foot and will need surgery, joining three other free-agent signings who are sidelined because of injuries.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Kroft was injured at practice on Monday.

The 26-year-old Kroft signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract after playing four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals. There were expectations of Kroft becoming Buffalo's top tight end after the Bills released former starter Charles Clay this spring.

"It's not ideal," McDermott said. "Availability is key, but we trust our medical staff and Tyler as well. He's a hard-working young man and will be back in due time and ready to go."

Kroft injured the same foot that caused him to miss 11 games last season, when he also had a broken bone. He finished the year with just four receptions for 36 yards.

A third-round pick in 2015 out of Rutgers, Kroft has 67 career receptions for 661 yards and eight touchdowns.

Centre Mitch Morse and wide receiver Cole Beasley are both out after undergoing surgery for core muscle injuries in recent weeks.

Morse was Buffalo's most significant off-season addition, signing a four-year, $44.5 million deal that made him the highest-paid centre in the league. Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million contract to become Buffalo's top slot receiver.

Veteran running back Frank Gore is making his way back after sustaining foot and ankle injuries with Miami last season. Gore is expected to play behind starter LeSean McCoy.

