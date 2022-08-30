58m ago
Bills' White to start season on Reserve/PUP list
Tre'Davious White won't be ready to start the season after all. The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday the All-Pro cornerback will begin the season on the Reserve/PUP list.
TSN.ca Staff
We’ve placed CB Tre’Davious White on the Reserve/PUP list. #BillsMafia— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 30, 2022
The LSU product will now be unavailable for the first four games of the season.
White, 27, missed the final six games of the season in 2021, tearing his ACL in a Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints.
In 72 career games over five seasons, White has recorded 279 tackles, 16 interceptions and 3.0 sacks.
White is eligible to return in Week 5 on Oct. 9 at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills open their 2022 campaign next Thursday with a visit to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.