Buffalo Bills fans knew that Cole Beasley was tough, but maybe not this tough.

The day after the team's 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the wide receiver revealed that he had broken his fibula at some point during the season and played through it.

Wow, Cole Beasley said he broke his fibula this season. Wasn't a full break but something he played through at the end of the year — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 25, 2021

The 31-year-old Houston native says it wasn't a full break.

Beasley, in his second year with the Bills after signing as a free agent from the Dallas Cowboys, missed only one game this season - a Week 17 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

A product of SMU, Beasley had a career year in 2020, falling just shy of the 1,000-yards receiving mark and finishing with 967 yards on 82 receptions and four touchdowns.

In Sunday's loss, Beasley made eight catches for 88 yards.