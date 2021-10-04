The Buffalo Sabres claimed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Jonsson-Fjallby had 10 goals and 15 points in 31 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears last season. He also had four goals and 15 points in 26 games with Vasterviks IK in Sweden.

We have claimed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off of waivers.#LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 4, 2021

The 23-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Capitals in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has never appeared in an NHL game.

All other players placed on waiver Sunday cleared Monday.