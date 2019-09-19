Buffalo Sabres defenceman Brandon Montour will miss the remainder of the preseason due to a hand injury.

The Sabres announced Monday that an update on Montour's status at the conclusion of training camp.

Montour, who was acquired by the Sabres from the Anaheim Ducks last season, posted eight goals and 35 points in 82 games with the two teams.

Forward Scott Wilson and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald are day-to-day with lower-body injuries. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 19, 2019

The 25-year-old has 19 goals and 73 points in 189 games since being selected second overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Montour, who is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer, carries a cap hit of $3.39 million for this season.