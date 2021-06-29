Don Granato is sticking around in Buffalo.

The Sabres announced Tuesday that Granato is being elevated from interim head coach to the 20th head coach in the franchise's history.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports it will be a three-year deal for the 53-year-old.

Granato took over from Ralph Krueger on an interim basis in March, leading the Sabres to a 9-16-3 record to finish the season. When Granato took over, the Sabres were 6-18-4 and well on their way to missing the playoffs for the 10th season in a row.

More to come.