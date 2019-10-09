The Buffalo Sabres provided an injury update on Conor Sheary Wednesday, announcing the forward is now week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Sheary was initially ruled day-to-day by the team on Tuesday after he logged 12:05 of ice time in Monday's overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old has two goals and one assist through three games this season, scoring both of his goals on opening night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, his former team.

Sheary joined the Sabres prior to last season, posting 14 goals and 34 points in 78 games.

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Sheary has 64 goals and 130 points in 265 games with the Sabres and Penguins.