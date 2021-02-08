Dubois gives Jets depth at centre unlike anything they've seen before

The Buffalo Sabres are hopeful they will be able to return to the ice on Tuesday according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The Sabres are hopeful they will be able to return to the ice tomorrow. Regular PCR testing and POC testing tomorrow morning will determine if the team is clear. If so, the plan is to practice in the afternoon. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 8, 2021

Dreger adds that regular PCR tests and POC testing Tuesday morning will determine if the team is in the clear. If they are indeed COVID-19 free, the plan is to practice at some point in the afternoon.

Last week, the league announced all Sabres games and activities would be postponed through at least Feb. 8.

The Sabres played the New Jersey Devils in back-to-back games two weekends ago before the Devils had their games postponed through at least Feb. 6 due to COVID protocols. They have not played since that matchup with the Sabres on Jan. 31.

Buffalo currently sits last in the East Division at 4-4-2 for 10 points entering play Monday.