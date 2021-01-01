Training camp is barely underway and the Buffalo Sabres are already dealing with an injury to their most important player.

Jack Eichel will miss today’s practice due to an upper-body injury sustained in training. He is considered day-to-day.



Linus Ullmark will miss today’s practice while he is quarantining due to an immigration issue. The team expects to have him on the ice in the coming days. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 1, 2021

Eichel, 24, scored 36 goals and added 42 assists over 68 games for the Sabres last season, his fifth in Buffalo after being selected by the Sabres second overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The American forward is entering the third year of an eight-year, $80 million contract signed prior to the 2018-19 campaign.

Goalie Linus Ullmark will also miss Friday's practice as he is quarantining due to an immigration issue. The team expects the 27-year-old to be available in the coming days.

The Sabres opened training camp on New Year's Eve and kick off their 2020-21 season on Jan. 14 against the Washington Capitals.