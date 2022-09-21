The Buffalo Sabres have signed general manager Kevyn Adams to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Kevyn's leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in his ability to continue to move us forward as an organization," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said. "He is respected by players, coaches, staff, and peers around the league alike due to the poise with which he carries himself and the respect he reciprocates to every individual he encounters. He has grown in different roles throughout the organization, providing him unique perspectives that help him perform at the highest level as general manager.

"I, along with the fans and community, am happy to see Kevyn continue to build a winning culture both on and off the ice. Additionally, I am appreciative of his communication skills and dedication to the entire organization. I am thrilled to extend Kevyn's contract and have him lead the Buffalo Sabres for several years to come."

Adams is entering his third season as the Sabres' GM after spending over a decade with the franchise as a player development coach, assistant coach, and vice president of business administration.

The franchise has a 47-73-18 record with Adams as general manager.