The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Curtis Lazar to a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

We have signed Curtis Lazar to a two-year contract with an AAV of $800,000.



Details: https://t.co/g3Aq8mRpcO

The deal carries an average annual value of $800k.

The 25-year-old Lazar had five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Sabres last season.