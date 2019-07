The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday the team has signed restricted free agent forward Zemgus Girgensons to a one-year, $1.6 million contract.

Girgensons finished last season with five goals and 13 assists in 72 games.

For his career, the 2012 first-rounder has 49 goals and 70 assists in 420 games, all with the Sabres.