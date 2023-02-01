Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson left Wednesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes with an upper-body and did not return.

Thompson appeared to sustain the injury in the second period and was not on the bench to begin the third. Thompson had one shot on goal in 11:16 of ice time before departing as the Hurricanes went on to win 5-1.

Tage Thompson will not return to tonight's game (upper body). — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) February 2, 2023

After the game, head coach Don Granato said there was no update on Thompson and a determination about his participation in Saturday's All-Star Game has not yet been made.

Thompson suffered an upper-body injury last weekend against the Minnesota Wild and was absent from the team's skate on Monday.

The 25-year-old breakout star has 34 goals and 34 assists in 49 games so far this season.

The Sabres will return from the All-Star Break on Feb. 11 against the Calgary Flames.