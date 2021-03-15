Off-season addition Cody Eakin will be a healthy scratch on Monday when the Buffalo Sabres face the Washington Capitals, head coach Ralph Krueger announced.

Eakin, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Sabres in October, has one goal and four points in 26 games this season.

Ralph Krueger confirms that Cody Eakin will be scratched. Rasmus Asplund will replace him.



The Sabres coach says the team still can't recall Amerks because of the COVID-19 quarantine in Rochester. — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) March 15, 2021

The 29-year-old posted four goals and 10 points in 41 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets. He added one goal and five points in eight games with Winnipeg.

Eakin will be replaced in the Sabres lineup by 23-year-old Rasmus Asplund. Asplund, who last played Feb. 25, has one goal in four games this season.

The Sabres, who are winless in their past 10, enter Monday's game sitting last in the NHL with 16 points.