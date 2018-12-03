The Chicago Bulls have fired head coach Fred Hoiberg and named associate coach Jim Boylen as head coach.

Hoiberg was hired by the Bulls in 2015-16 after a five-year NCAA coaching career with Iowa State.

With the Bulls, the team missed the playoffs twice and lost in the first round once during Hoiberg's tenure. His coaching record with the team was 115-155. Hoiberg was in the fourth year of a five-year, $25M contract.

The Bulls are currently 5-19 and sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. They have lost their last six games.

Boylen has been with the Bulls since Jun. 17, 2015. He has 20 years of NBA coaching experience and has been a part of three NBA championship teams.