CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls say guard Denzel Valentine had season-ending surgery to stabilize his left ankle.

The Bulls announced Wednesday they expect Valentine to return to full basketball activities in about six months. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The No. 14 pick in the 2016 draft, Valentine was initially diagnosed with a moderate sprain after he was hurt in practice in September. He had surgery on that ankle in May 2017. Valentine averaged 10.2 points last year, his second.

Lauri Markkanen (elbow) has been sidelined all season. Bobby Portis (right knee) has played in four games and Kris Dunn (left knee) has appeared in one.

