Bulls vs. Raptors and Thunder vs. Pelicans to clash in play-in games on TSN

Two playoff spots are up for grabs in each conference and TSN will have you covered with a pair of NBA play-in games this week.

The ninth-seeded Toronto Raptors (41-41) will host the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls (40-42) on Wednesday.

The winner will face the loser of the seven-eight game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Friday in a battle for the final playoff spot in the East.

Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors LIVE Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Raptors will see a familiar foe in DeMar DeRozan when they take on the Bulls.

DeRozan poured in 24.5 points per game this season – good for 17th overall in the NBA – but was limited to 14 points per game in three meetings against Toronto.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors this season with 24.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 71 games.

The Raptors went 2-1 against the Bulls this season, including a 104-98 win at home on Feb. 28.

Also Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans (42-40), who finished ninth in the Western Conference, will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42).

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The winner will then face either the Los Angeles Lakers or Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday for a shot at securing a postseason berth.

New Orleans will be without forward Zion Williamson who has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury on Jan. 2.

The Pelicans will rely on guard CJ McCollum (20.9 points per game) and forward Brandon Ingram (24.7 points per game) against the Thunder. Former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas averaged 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds for New Orleans this season.

The Thunder are led by Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who was the NBA’s fourth-best scorer this season with 31.4 points per game.

The Pelicans took three of four meetings with the Thunder in 2022-23, however the lone loss (110-96) came at home in their most recent clash on March 11.

Play-in Format

— No. 7 plays No. 8. The winner is in and gets the No. 7 seed for the playoffs. The loser has a second chance.

— No. 9 plays No. 10. The loser’s season is over. The winner moves on to face the loser of the 7 vs. 8 game.

— The remaining teams (the 7-8 loser and the 9-10 winner) play at the higher seed, with the winner getting the No. 8 seed. The loser’s season ends.

— All six games either have a team qualifying for the playoffs, or getting eliminated, or both.