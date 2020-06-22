Burnley released a club statement on Monday in the midst of the Clarets' away match against Manchester City to condemn a "White Lives Matter" banner being towed by a plane above the Etihad.

"This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans," the statement read. "The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind."

Burnley also said they strongly support the Premier League's Black Lives Matter initiative and issued an apology to the league and to their hosts.

"We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City," the statement continued. "We apologize unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter."