BURNLEY, England — Burnley is virtually assured of playing in Europe for the first time in over 50 years after picking up a point in a 0-0 draw with Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A spot in the Europa League qualifying will be clinched if Burnley holds onto seventh place. The northwest England club is six points clear of eighth-place Everton with two games remaining and a superior goal difference.

Burnley, whose last European campaign was during the 1966-67 season, came closest to scoring at Turf Moor when Kevin Long hit a post in the first half.

Brighton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with nine points to play for.

