BATON ROUGE, La. -- Joe Burrow passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 96 yards and another score, and No. 5 LSU routed Mississippi 45-16 on Saturday night.

Burrow had his best game by far for LSU (5-0, 2-0 SEC) since arriving this year as a graduate transfer from Ohio State, completing 18 of 25 passes to nine different receivers. His 388 yards of total offence were fourth-most in a single game in LSU history.

"When this offence is running smoothly, we have a lot of different playmakers that get to touch the ball," Burrow said. "What you look for in an offence is balance and we did that pretty well tonight."

Two of Burrow's touchdown passes went to Justin Jefferson, the first for 65 yards on a crossing route.

Freshman Ja'Marr Chase scored LSU's first touchdown with a difficult leaping grab of a 21-yard timing pass along the sideline.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette each had short TDs rushing and LSU finished with 281 yards on the ground for 573 yards of total offence.

Burrow's rushing TD came on a 35-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

"I'm excited about the play of Joe Burrow," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "Joe can make the throws. I know he can make the decisions and I know he can scramble.

"Joe would be a good dual-threat quarterback," Orgeron added, but cautioned that he doesn't want to expose Burrow to too many hits because there is only one other scholarship QB on the roster.

LSU dominated much of the game, but two turnovers let the Rebels (3-2, 0-2) hang around until late in the third quarter.

The Tigers led 28-3 and were on the verge of another score when Burrow lost a fumble on the Ole Miss 9. Early in the third quarter, Brossette lost a fumble inside the Mississippi 15 with the Tigers looking to build on a 28-6 lead.

The Rebels then drove for their only TD of the game on Scottie Phillips' 1-yard run, which trimmed LSU's lead to 28-13 late in the third quarter. Phillips finished with 96 yards rushing.

The Tigers responded decisively, however, driving 67 yards on just five plays to begin pulling away again on Burrow's 5-yard fade to Jefferson. Terrace Marshall Jr. had a 52-yard reception to the Rebels 10 during the series.

Ole Miss QB Jordan Ta'amu was sacked just once on a blitz by safety Grant Delpit, but often threw under duress, finishing 19 of 38 for 178 yards and one interception.

"They did a good job with pressuring us a lot and we weren't able to capitalize," Rebels coach Matt Luke said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi: After an early 3-0 lead, the Rebels defence got increasingly exposed. The Rebels' offence, which has been explosive in victories over nonconference teams, again struggled against an elite SEC defence as it did in a 62-7 loss to Alabama. The Rebels also were undisciplined, committing 17 penalties for 167 yards, including two penalties on fourth down that extended LSU drives. Luke called his team's rash of penalties "uncharacteristic" and "probably what I'm most disappointed in."

LSU: The Tigers looked as potent offensively as they have all season and might have eclipsed 50 points if not for two lost fumbles deep in Rebels territory. Meanwhile, Delpit's second interception of the season increased Tiger takeaways to 10 on seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU will at least hold steady in the AP Top 25 Poll . Whether the Tigers move up depends on how voters view their rout of Ole Miss vs. narrow victories by No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.

IN MEMORIAM

LSU honoured slain basketball player Wayde Sims with a moment of silence before the marching band's playing of the university's alma mater and the national anthem. Hardly a sound could be heard in 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for about 15 seconds as images of the 20-year-old Sims were shown on the video board. Meanwhile, public address announcer Dan Borne altered his usual pre-kickoff refrain of: "It's Saturday night in Death Valley," replacing the last two words with "Tiger Stadium." Sims, a Baton Rouge native whose father also played basketball for LSU, was killed by gunfire early Friday. An arrest was made Saturday.

UP NEXT

Mississippi hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

LSU travels to play the Florida Gators on Saturday.