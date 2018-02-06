The NHL's Department of Player Safety could be looking at an incident during the Ottawa Senators-New Jersey Devils game Tuesday night.

Senators forward Alex Burrows appeared to knee Devils forward Hall in the head twice after the two fell to the ice during a skirmish.

Burrows was given penalties for cross checking and roughing on the play. Hall was not injured and scored during the Devils' ensuing power play.

Hall told Devils beat writer Amanda Stein after the game he didn't know it was Burrows' knee hitting him in the back of his head until his teammates told him afterwards.

#NJDevils: Taylor Hall on Burrows: “He punched me in the back of the head like 10 times. He kind of lost his mind.”



Hall told me after he didn’t know it was Burrows’ knee in his head. He just felt something and his teammates told him afterwards it was the knee. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 7, 2018

"He punched me in the back of the head like 10 times. He kind of lost his mind," Hall told Stein.

The Senators went on to win the game 5-3.