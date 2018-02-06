Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after kneeing New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall in the head twice during a skirmish.

Word out of OTT is that Burrows has been offered an in-person hearing with @NHLPlayerSafety. No word yet on whether Burrows will accept the offer or waive his right and do it by phone. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 7, 2018

The in-person hearing allows for a suspension of six game or more.

Burrows was given penalties for cross checking and roughing on the play. Hall was not injured and scored during the Devils' ensuing power play.

Hall told Devils beat writer Amanda Stein after the game he didn't know it was Burrows' knee hitting him in the back of his head until his teammates told him afterwards.

#NJDevils: Taylor Hall on Burrows: “He punched me in the back of the head like 10 times. He kind of lost his mind.”



Hall told me after he didn’t know it was Burrows’ knee in his head. He just felt something and his teammates told him afterwards it was the knee. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 7, 2018

The Senators went on to win the game 5-3.