Alexandre Burrows will not be appealing his 10-game suspension for serving as an aggressor and kneeing Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils, the NHLPA announced Thursday.

“I have received the NHL Department of Player Safety’s decision, following the incident I was involved in during Tuesday’s game. The situation was one which I recognize I let my emotions get the better of me, and it was a relief to see that Taylor Hall was not injured,” Burrows said in a statement.

“I have decided to accept the NHL’s decision, and will not be appealing it. I will have no further comment regarding this matter.”

Burrows had 48 hours from the time of his suspension to file an appeal.

Ths suspension came after incidents during Tuesday’s game against the Devils. Burrows took a big hit from Hall and responded by following Hall around the defensive zone. Once the play was blown dead, Burrows wrestled Hall to the ice and appeared to knee him twice in the head while positioned on top of him.

Burrows will forfeit $134,408.60 in salary during the suspension.

"He punched me in the back of the head like 10 times. He kind of lost his mind," Hall told Amanda Stein after the game. "He has a bit of a reputation for player safety stuff."

"He is what he is," Devils head coach John Hynes said following the game.

Burrows received a penalty for the incident and Hall scored 52 seconds later on the ensuing power play.

This isn’t the first time Burrows has been disciplined by the league. Two months ago, he was fined $5,000 for roughing San Jose’s Dylan DeMelo. On Oct. 30, 2014, Burrows was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Montreal’s Alexi Emelin. Because that suspension happened more than 18 months ago, the NHL did not classify him as a repeat offender during its ruling.

He was also fined $2,500 for conduct deemed detrimental toward an official back in 2010.

In 51 games so far this season, Burrows has three goals and five assists to go along with 41 penalty minutes.