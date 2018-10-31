BEREA, Ohio — Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield called coach Hue Jackson's midseason firing his "welcome to the business" moment.

Mayfield and his teammates regrouped Wednesday, two days after Jackson and offensive co-ordinator Todd Haley were dismissed by owner Jimmy Haslam, who cited "internal discord" in making the moves.

The Browns (2-5-1) have lost three straight games and regressed following a promising start.

Mayfield said the firings "caught me off guard" and added it's vital for he and his teammates to stick together. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft experienced something similar in college when Bob Stoops retired at Oklahoma and was replaced by Lincoln Riley.

While defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams fills in, the Browns are looking for a new coach and Riley has emerged as a potential candidate.

Mayfield said Riley's style would work in the NFL because "he is smart. He gets his guys to believe in him."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL