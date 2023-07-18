ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joined First Up on TSN1050 Toronto on Tuesday, discussing whether Los Angeles Angels' star Shohei Ohtani could be moved, rumblings around the league with regards to the Aug. 1 trade deadline, and what the Toronto Blue Jays might do to bolster the roster.

Ohtani, the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player, has been dominating headlines as the trade deadline approaches.

The transcendent talent is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and every team in the league has at least checked in on the availability of the two-way superstar.

"It comes down to one factor: Will Arte Moreno, the Angels owner, be the guy to make this move with a guy who's having, arguably, the greatest season any player has ever had?" said Olney.

"Last year, when they took the idea to Moreno of trading Ohtani in the middle of the year, the front office did it's due diligence, got information, heard potential trade offers, and they took it to Arte and Arte went crazy. He said 'What are you doing? We're not trading this guy,’" added Olney.

Olney recalled Harry Frazee, the former owner of the Boston Red Sox who is still remembered to this day for being the guy who traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in 1920.

The haul to acquire Ohtani will be historic given the stature of the player, even if he is a rental. Olney said a few teams are motivated to make a run at trading for him, including the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays. Because of the significant price required, Olney doesn't think the Blue Jays will make a run at Ohtani.

"The immediate response I got from most [front offices around the league] regarding the Blue Jays was "nope, [the front office] is too conservative," he said.

While Ohtani seems like a logical trade piece that would completely shake up the MLB landscape, Olney isn't certain he will end up being moved.

"If I had to guess, I think Arte's stubborn and I think he's going to keep Ohtani," said Olney.

One name that has been linked to the Blue Jays in rumours is Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, who pitched for Toronto from 2014-19. But Olney isn't convinced the team will make a move for Stroman, who was an All-Star this season, either.

"We were talking about motivation among potential bidders for Ohtani - it's the same thing with Stroman, and I think the Blue Jays would be down the list."

Toronto is simply not as desperate for high-end starting pitcher as some other teams may be, especially considering Hyun-Jin Ryu is likely to return to the rotation in the coming weeks. That would give Toronto six players capable of starting games for them.

"They're not as desperate as, say, the Houston Astros, who are desperate for starting pitching. The Texas Rangers, they lost Jacob deGrom, they're all in this year because they're competitively relevant. There might be two other, three other teams, including the Atlanta Braves, who might be all in [on starting pitching]," said Olney.

Some other names floating around the rumour mill that Olney is confident will be moved are Chicago White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, who are on expiring contracts, Canadian outfielder Tyler O'Neill and pitcher Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Cubs.

"We'll see where [the Blue Jays] are with the Bellinger talks because he's certainly on paper someone who could match what the Jays need in this market."

